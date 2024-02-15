HEALTH Minister Sylvia Masebo says the country is very close to reaching all the numerical goals of HIV epidemic control. And Masebo says challenges persist with 28,000 new HIV infections annually, particularly among adolescents and young people who lack awareness of preventive measures. Meanwhile, US Ambassador to Zambia Michael Gonzales says looking towards the future, there is need to ensure systems are in place to adequately project and quantify commodities. Speaking during the PEPFAR stakeholders meeting for the Country Operational Plan (COP) 2023 year two, Tuesday, Masebo said the country was at 89 percent of people living with HIV/AIDS knowing their status. “The impact of PEPFAR’s assistance has been significant, facilitating the implementation of key initiatives such as test and…...



