FORMER president Edgar Lungu says he’s ready to be arrested because he has the support of the people. And Lungu says since government withdrew all the entitlements of a retired president, he’s been paying for his own security. Speaking when he featured on BBC, Friday, Lungu said he was virtually under house arrest as he could not move without being accosted or challenged by the police. He also said he was aware police were planning to charge him with treason. “Virtually, I am under house arrest in the sense that I cannot move out of my house without being accosted and challenged by the police and driving me back home. They took me out of the plane where I was...



