FDD leader Edith Nawakwi makes submissions on the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill No. 10 before the Parliamentary Select Committee of the National Assembly in Lusaka on September 25, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FDD leader Edith Nawakwi makes submissions on the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill No. 10 before the Parliamentary Select Committee of the National Assembly in Lusaka on September 25, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

POLICE have detained Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) president Edith Nawakwi for the alleged offence of seditious practices. Nawakwi’s detention comes a day after police apprehended Lumezi Independent Member of Parliament Munir Zulu and Civil Rights activist Brebner Changala for alleged offences of hate speech and seditious practices, respectively. Prior to these arrests, Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu refuted statements made by Changala, Nawakwi, and others, which suggested that the government was involved in the “abduction” of Petauke Independent Member of Parliament Emmanuel Jay Banda. In a statement, Monday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga stated that Nawakwi would appear in court soon to face the charges brought against her. “The Zambia Police Service in Lusaka has...