POLICE in Lusaka have arrested singer Chile One, whose real names are Obed Chileshe, for theft involving K6,530. In a statement, Thursday, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale revealed that Chileshe allegedly stole money amounting to K6,530, belonging to Radio Maria Yatsani Voice, located in Lusaka, which was sent to his FNB account, in April last year. He explained that the radio station engaged Chileshe to produce a jingle, which was quoted at K6,500, and the money is alleged to have been sent to his FNB account. Mwale stated that Chileshe, however, claimed the money did not reflect in his account, forcing the station to send him an additional K6,530, and they agreed that once the FNB money reflected,...



