FORMER minister of agriculture Michael Katambo says government never exported any maize grain during his tenure. Responding to Finance Minister, Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane, who recently said the prices of mealie meal started rising when PF exported maize, Katambo argued that government never sold maize during his reign as minister. “In my reign as Michael Katambo and minister of Agriculture, we never sold any maize to any foreign country or neighbouring country from FRA. Not even to Malawi, Congo. Go to FRA and you will find that in my reign as Minister of Agriculture we never sold any grain. In the four years I was minister of agriculture we never exported any single grain. Not even one single grain was exported....



