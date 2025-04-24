Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants (ZICA) president Yanda Siame Mwenye speaking to the press during a 2025 ZICA first quarter press briefing at Radison Blue in Lusaka on Wednesday 23rd 2025 -Picture by Chongo Sampa

THE Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants (ZICA) has asked government to halt any plans to increase the value of CDF until proper systems to guide its utilisation are established. The Institute has also cast doubt on Zambia’s goal of growing the economy at 6.6 percent, describing it as ambitious. ZICA has further advised government to widen the tax base in order to manage the effects of USAID withdrawal. Speaking during the institute’s 2025 first quarter media briefing, ZICA president Yande Mwenye said the revelations in the 2023 CDF Auditor General’s Report raised serious concerns about CDF. “We commend the Office of the Auditor General for undertaking and publishing the 2023 Report on the Constituency Development Fund. The CDF Audit report...