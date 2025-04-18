PF faction secretary general Raphael Nakacinda speaking to the press after being summoned at the Zambia Police Headquarters in Lusaka yesterday-Picture by Chongo Sampa

A STATE witness has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that he charged Raphael Nakacinda with sedition after investigations confirmed that President Hakainde Hichilema did not direct law enforcement agencies to search Edgar Lungu’s home. Detective Inspector Brian Chipango, 35, also testified that Nakacinda’s address, urging PF members to go to Lungu’s house, was seditious as it proposed violence. Chipango further told the court that Nakacinda’s statement was seditious in nature because it had placed President Hichilema in a position of a dictator. This was after Nakacinda denied a charge of seditious practices, contrary to Section 57 as read with Section 60(1)(e) of the Penal Code, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. Particulars of the offence allege that Nakacinda, on...