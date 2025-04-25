DR Ron Mwambwa has told the Constitutional Court that he was appointed to act in the position of Auditor General until a substantive individual is put in the position. And Dr Mwambwa has told the court that he cannot produce his letter of appointment from President Hakainde Hichilema because it is labelled “Secret”. In this matter, the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) petitioned the Constitutional Court, seeking an order that Dr Mwambwa immediately vacate the office of the Auditor General. LAZ argued that Dr Mwambwa’s appointment had not been ratified by the National Assembly as required by law since 2023. The Association, in a petition filed by Messrs Malisa and Partners Legal Practitioners, added that by virtue of being above...



