SWIMSUIT, yes, but not G-string. That was the message from Lands Minister Sylvia Masebo who was met with loud disapproval from the audience at the Miss Universe Zambia 2025 finale after raising concern over the revealing nature of contestants’ swimwear. She said she would not be happy to see her daughter or granddaughter dressed openly like that, describing it as ‘too much,’ especially for an event attended by parents with their husbands, wives, and children. However, Masebo said the contestants could still wear swimsuits, noting that there were many beautiful options which did not necessarily have to be G-strings, remarks that drew repeated shouts of ‘awe, awe!’ from the crowd. Speaking in her capacity as both a parent and government...



