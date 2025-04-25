UKA member Saboi Imboela says Harry Kalaba left the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) because it has failed to show direction. On Wednesday, Kalaba revealed that his party, Citizens First (CF), had left UKA because it wanted to be part of a larger grouping of political parties. Commenting on the matter in an interview, Thursday, Imboela said Kalaba’s departure from UKA was a huge blow because he was a strong member. “To be honest with you, president Harry Kalaba leaving is such a huge blow to the alliance. He was such a strong member of UKA. And it is so sad that he left the alliance. For me his leaving is more than what you see. The truth of the matter...



