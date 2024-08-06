HOME Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu says five security officers who were guarding Emmanuel Jay Banda on Sunday night have been detained following the lawmaker’s escape through a window at Chipata General Hospital. Mwiimbu says Banda’s three wives are also being interrogated because they were with “the fugitive” when he escaped from lawful custody. On the other hand, Mwiimbu says Interpol is helping with the search for another fugitive in connection with the murder of the IBA boss. Addressing the media, Monday, Mwiimbu explained that on the night of Banda’s alleged escape, one of his wives asked the police officers to leave the room because he needed to use the bathroom after undergoing an operation earlier. “Last night...



