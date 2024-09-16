THE Ministry of Tourism, through the Department of National Parks and Wildlife (DNPW), has demolished about 30 illegally built structures which include wall fences and incomplete houses in Lusaka National Park. And the ministry says DNPW has instituted investigations into the illegal land allocation in Lusaka National Park. In a statement, Tourism Ministry Public Relations Officer Natalie Mashikolo said the operation dubbed ‘Muchose’ was carried out by wildlife police officers from Saturday, September 14, 2024, to Sunday, September 15, 2024, during which they demolished the illegal infrastructure. “You may recall that sometime early this year, the nation was made aware of illicit activities happening in Lusaka National Park that involved illegal land allocation and building of properties in the protected...



