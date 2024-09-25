PF Lawyer Makebi Zulu says the three Constitutional Court judges that have been suspended are among those who sat on the panel which ruled in favour of former president Edgar Lungu contesting the 2021 general elections. Zulu says all the three arms of government are gone because Speaker Nelly Mutti, Chief Justice Mumba Malila, and President Hakainde Hichilema are all “misbehaving”. Meanwhile, Zulu says there’s no way that President Hichilema can amass 50 percent plus one votes in the 2026 elections. Speaking when he featured on the Hot Seat radio programme, Zulu said it wasn’t rocket science that the reason the judges were suspended was in order to stop Lungu’s eligibility. “About eight complaints were filed with the Judicial Complaints...



