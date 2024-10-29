Chief Justice Dr Mumba Malila speaks at the Cyber, Economic and Financial Crimes training organised by Attorney General Alliance - Africa on Monday, December 5, 2022 - Picture by Milimo Namangala

CHIEF Justice Mumba Malila says there are many factors that negatively affect development in Africa, among them bad governance, unproductive politicking, wrong policy choices and poor systems of justice administration. And LAZ president Lungisani Zulu says there is need to abolish the use of VISAs within African countries. Meanwhile, Africa Bar Association (AFBA) president Hannibal Uwaifo says AFBA has consistently preached the rule of law, independence of the Judiciary and the defence of the legal profession among other things. Speaking during AFBA Annual Conference for 2024, Monday, Dr Malila said the theme ‘Building Credible Legal Frameworks to Enhanced Intra-African Trade, Project Financing and Industrialisation’ underscored Africa’s current priorities. “The theme for this conference is ‘Building Credible Legal Frameworks to Enhanced...