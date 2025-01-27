FORMER PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri says the Human Rights Commission (HRC) is headed by a person who is ignorant of what they are supposed to do in office. Phiri says it is a shame that HRC Chairperson, Dr Sambo, says there was no human rights abrogation against her while she was detained in Kawambwa. Last week, Dr Sambo said the commission had no record of any ill-treatment of Phiri during her incarceration in Kawambwa. In an interview, Sunday, Phiri said the HRC was headed by someone who did not know what Human Rights were. “Dr Pamela, in your house where you live, do you sleep with rabbits and rats? If this Pamela in her house she sleeps with...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here