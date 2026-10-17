POLICE have disclosed that Lima Constituency NRPUP MP Kelvin Kaunda allegedly used stones and fists to assault Anthony Mwamba, who sustained a deep cut on his forehead and a swollen upper lip. Preliminary investigations reveal that on August 7, 2026 around 21:30 hours, Anthony Mwamba of Lusaka, reported that he had allegedly been assaulted by Kaunda during campaign roadshows. In a statement, Friday, Police Public Relations Officer Chipo Kaitisha said Kaunda had since been arrested and charged with the offence of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Kaitisha said Kaunda remains in police custody awaiting court proceedings. “The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform the public that it has formally arrested and charged Honourable Kelvin Kaunda, aged 44, Member of Parliament...