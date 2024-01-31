TODAY the Kwacha is trading at somewhere around K27.2 to a dollar. Tomorrow, in just a few days, it may be trading at K28 and by the end of February we may be hitting the K30 psychological barrier. This is not only bad for our country, but is a very dangerous phenomenon. The Kwacha devaluation is killing more businesses than the Covid pandemic. These are unchartered waters and we must be very afraid. Something is terribly wrong and someone needs to explain this. Our country, like many other nations, has witnessed fluctuations in its local currency over the years. However, what is currently unfolding in the Zambian economic landscape is not merely a routine oscillation. The recent nose-dive of the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.