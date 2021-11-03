ENERGY Minister Peter Kapala says government owes suppliers of petroleum products a colossal sum of money which at present stands at US$524 million. Kapala says the low compliance levels by government contracted suppliers and Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) with regards to the usage of local transporters might be attributed to the difference in the transportation rates between local and foreign transporters. When asked by Kabushi PF member of parliament Bowman Lusambo why Zambian tankers were not allowed in other countries like Malawi and when government would give ‘total’ businesses to...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.