ENERGY Minister Peter Kapala says the Angola-Zambia Oil Pipeline (AZOP) Project which is expected to be commissioned in a few years’ time will help reduce the cost of landed petroleum products in Zambia. In a statement, Monday, Kapala said he hosted stakeholders of the project at his office last week where they discussed plans to speed up implementation. “Last week I hosted stakeholders of the Angola-Zambia Refined Petroleum Multi-Product (AZOP) Project at my office as we discussed plans to speed up the implementation of the project. Representatives of the Angola’s…...
Menu