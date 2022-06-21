ENERGY Minister Peter Kapala says the Angola-Zambia Oil Pipeline (AZOP) Project which is expected to be commissioned in a few years’ time will help reduce the cost of landed petroleum products in Zambia. In a statement, Monday, Kapala said he hosted stakeholders of the project at his office last week where they discussed plans to speed up implementation. “Last week I hosted stakeholders of the Angola-Zambia Refined Petroleum Multi-Product (AZOP) Project at my office as we discussed plans to speed up the implementation of the project. Representatives of the Angola’s…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.