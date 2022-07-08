ZESCO Managing Director Victor Mapani says the newly signed Bulk Supply Agreement between the utility company and Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) will enable the two parties to transact in a fairer manner. Addressing the media, Thursday, Mapani said the tenure of the new Bulk Supply Agreement had been set for 13 years. “ZESCO Limited is pleased to announce the successful signing of a 13-year Bulk Supply Agreement with the Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) effective 1st April 2022. This Agreement was signed two years after the expiry of the Bulk Supply…...



