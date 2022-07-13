Energy Minister Peter Kapala addresses delegates during the first quarter budget and economic performance briefing by the Ministry of Finance in Lusaka on April 7, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ENERGY Minister Peter Kapala has disclosed that works on the new Tanzania-Zambia Refined Oils Pipeline project have begun with the building of the 700-kilometer segment on the Tanzanian side. And Kapala says the total project cost for the two countries will be around USD 1.5 billion. In a statement shared on his Facebook page, Tuesday, Kapala said the new pipeline would run alongside the already existing TAZAMA pipeline and would be more modernised. “Works on the new Tanzania-Zambia Refined Oils Pipeline project have already begun with the building of the…...