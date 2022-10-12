THE Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) says it has unearthed a scam in which smugglers have been using public buses as a means of smuggling goods to evade paying taxes. In a statement, Wednesday, ZRA acting Corporate Communications Manager Oliver Nzala revealed that smugglers at Nakonde Border had been repackaging their consignments into smaller units which were then loaded onto buses for transportation. “The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has unearthed a smuggling ploy that smugglers have been using to evade paying customs duties and taxes by using buses to beat customs procedures. ZRA has in particular discovered that smugglers at Nakonde border have been repackaging their consignments into smaller units which are then loaded onto the trailers for the buses. Furthermore,…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.