MULTICHOICE Zambia says it has kept its price increases at the lowest possible point because it acknowledges the difficult economic climate. The entertainment company says although price adjustments are not always welcome, they are a necessary aspect of doing business. MultiChoice Zambia has announced an upward price adjustment on all of its bouquets on DStv effective April 1, 2023. The Premium DStv bouquet has been adjusted to K1,200 from K1,100, while Compact Plus has been adjusted to K750 from K680. Compact has been increased to K500 from K450, while the Family bouquet is now at K325 from K295. Access, on the other hand, has moved from K165 to K180. In a statement, Multichoice Zambia said it carefully reviews the prices…...



