THE Online Taxi Drivers Association (OTDAZ) has called for a meeting with all Yango drivers to discuss the next course of action regarding their grievances and challenges in the industry. In a statement, Thursday, OTDAZ spokesperson Frank Makukula cautioned Yango members against activities which are counterproductive and illegal. “The Online Taxi Drivers Association (OTDAZ) wishes to distance itself and condemn in the strongest terms the recent activities of anarchy and violence at the Yango Offices that occurred on Monday, 21st March 2023. While we empathize with the plight of the drivers concerning the exploitative conditions of the named Taxi application company, we would like to caution our members against such activities which are counterproductive and illegal. As an association, we…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.