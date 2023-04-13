THE Kwacha has continued to appreciate against the US dollar in the last few days and closed the day yesterday at an average of K18 to K19. According to the Bank of Zambia market rates, the Kwacha was buying at 18.7375 against the US dollar and selling at 18.7875, as at 15:30 hours. As at March 31, the Kwacha was buying at K21.15 against the US dollar and selling at K21.56. In an interview, Economist Bright Chizonde said the country’s debt obligation would reduce if the Kwacha continues to appreciate. “So, I don’t think there is a substantial negative effect to the appreciation of the Kwacha. Mostly, Zambia benefits when the Kwacha appreciates. The other benefit is actually in terms…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.