TIMBER Producers Association of Zambia (TPAZ) president Charles Masange has appealed to government to lift the ban on the harvesting and exportation of Mukula. But Green Economy and Environment Minister Collins Nzovu says government will only lift the ban once it comes up with a proper mechanism on how to export Mukula. In 2017, then Minister of Lands Jean Kapata banned the harvesting and exportation of Mukula logs, a ban the UPND government continued with when it assumed office. But in an interview, Masange said government had continued to lose revenue as a result of the continued illegal harvesting and exportation of the timber species. “We are appealing to the government, Minister and the President to just open it because…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.