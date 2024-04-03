HYBRID Poultry Farm Zambia (HPF) Limited has officially launched African Poultry Multiplication Initiative (APMI) in partnership with World Poultry Foundation (WPF) which is aimed at training and providing technical know-how on poultry management in the rural communities where there are dwindling numbers of poultry. And HPF Chief Operating Officer Aaron Banda says in the initial stage, this Zambro-Village Chicken pilot project will be undertaken in the markets of Eastern Province such as Rufunsa, Nyimba and Petauke, targeting women and the youth. Meanwhile, Minister of Livestock and Fisheries Makozo Chikote says this is a commendable initiative. Speaking during the launch of the APMI, Banda said the Zambro-Village Chicken pilot project would be undertaken in the markets of Eastern Province. “The main...



