IN two separate incidents, fire has gutted 13 shops at Kabwata and Chamboli markets in Lusaka and Kitwe respectively. Ten shops at Chamboli market were gutted around 05:00 hours on Monday morning while another three suffered the same fate between 23:00 hours and 01:00 on the same day. In a statement, Tuesday, Kitwe City Council Public Relations Manager, Mwaka Nakweti, said the 10 affected shops included grocery stores, a salon, a barbershop, battery charging services and storage facilities. “The Kitwe City Council fire and rescue services unit yesterday Monday 10th June 2024 at around 05:00 hours responded to a fire that gutted at least 10 shops at Chamboli market, causing extensive damage to property. The affected shops included grocery stores,...