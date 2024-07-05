Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development Permanent Secretary Hapenga Kabeta making his remarks during the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development strategic plan and balance score card meeting at Government complex in Lusaka on Wednesday 6th March -Picture by Chongo Sampa

MINISTRY of Mines and Minerals Development Permanent Secretary Hapenga Kabeta has questioned the motivation behind social media concerns around the proposed changes to the country’s Cadastre management software. Meanwhile, last week, the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) wrote to government indicating that it was not part of the mining petition against proposed changes to Zambia’s mining flexicadastre systems. In a note verbale dated June 28, 2024, ICGLR expressed its deep concern regarding the unauthorized use of its name and logo in the said petition by a named Zambian individual. “The Secretariat of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) presents its compliments to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of...