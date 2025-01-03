THE National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) says it paid out K9.9 billion in partial withdrawals to 477,062 members as of December 31, 2024. In an interview, Thursday, NAPSA Acting Corporate Affairs Manager Collins Muyenga said the beneficiaries include 74,571 women and 99,897 youths. “The Pre-Retirement Benefit (PRB) was introduced in April 2023 to accord members the opportunity to access part of their contributions for personal investments while still in employment. As of 31st December 2024, a total of 477,062 members had drawn the sum of K9.9 billion through the Pre-Retirement Benefit. From the members that accessed the Pre-Retirement Benefit, 74,571 are women and 99,897 are youths. Besides the Pre-Retirement Benefit which is a short-term and once-off benefit, NAPSA also provides...



