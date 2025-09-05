LUSAKA Securities Exchange (LuSE) Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Kabaso says the listing of Zambia’s stock market as the current world’s best performer is an indication that its strategies to be among frontier markets in terms of performance are being actualised. A few days ago, it was reported by Bloomberg that the Lusaka Securities Exchange All Share Index was leading year-to-date gains globally, at almost 56 percent in local currency terms. In an interview, Wednesday, Kabaso said Zambia had been trying to get itself geared up among the frontier markets in terms of performance. “From our perspective, what that basically means is that we continue to have the agenda that we have been on for the last few months and years...