FORMER Zesco employee, Paul Simunyola has sued the utility company and the Attorney General for defamation, wrongful dismissal and malicious prosecution. According to the statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court, Simunyola stated that he was dismissed by Zesco on the allegation that he had stolen electricity cables belonging to the company. He stated that the allegations were baseless as there was no evidence furnished to support the claim. Simunyola added that the company circulated a letter alleging that he had stolen and that he was a thief....



