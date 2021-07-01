THE Constitutional Court has dismissed a matter in which former Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Dipak Patel sued the government for failure to obtain prior approval from Parliament before contracting national debt. And the ConCourt has ordered that the Attorney General presents a bill to amend or repeal and replace the Loans and Guarantees Authorisation Act Cap 366 of the laws of Zambia and bring it into conformity with the Constitution. But in a dissenting judgment, Justice Margaret Munalula ordered that all debt accrued from 2016 to date be...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.