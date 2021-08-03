MMD national secretary Elizabeth Chitika has denied holding any illegal convention, further arguing that Webby Chipili and his colleagues are seeking to re-litigate matters that were already determined by a competent court. This is a matter in which 20 MMD members have asked the Lusaka High Court to declare the extra-ordinary convention held by the Nevers Mumba-led group in March this year as illegal and void. Webby Chipili and 19 others who have sued Chitika in her capacity as National Secretary for the MMD as well as president, Nevers Mumba,...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.