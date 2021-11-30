THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has thrown out an application by the state to have Makebi Zulu recuse himself from a matter in which he is representing KCM liquidator Milingo Lungu who is facing theft and money laundering allegations involving K4.4 million. When the matter came up for trial before Magistrate Felix Kaoma, Monday, the state made an application, asking the court to direct Zulu to recuse himself from the matter as he also represents KCM in a case before the High Court. The state argued that a lawyer could not…...



