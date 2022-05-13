JUDGE Joshua Banda has sued the State in the Constitutional Court, seeking an interim order to stay the President’s decision to remove him from the office of Judge of the High Court. He wants a declaration that the jurisdiction of JCC to hear complaints against judges does not extend to matters that happened prior to a judge’s appointment to the office of Judge as the same is the preserve of the President, Judicial Service Commission (JCS) and the National Assembly. Justice Banda who has cited the Attorney General, also wants…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.