CHAWAMA PF member of parliament Tasila Lungu’s husband, Patrick Mwansa has sued the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) seeking a reversal of the restriction notice dated January 27, issued on his property in Kafue. Mwansa, a former Kabulonga ward councilor, argues that due to the nullity of the appointment of the then Director-General of ACC, the restriction notice on his property was therefore null and void. Mwansa stated in his affidavit in support of originating summons filed in the Lusaka High Court, that he was aware that on October 15, 2021,…...



