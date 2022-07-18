A 53-YEAR-OLD University of Zambia (UNZA) lecturer has been committed to the High Court for mitigation and sentencing after he was found guilty of indecently assaulting a 22-year-old female student. Outgoing Lusaka magistrate Felix Kaoma found Austin Mbozi guilty of indecently assaulting the student after he invited her to his office at UNZA to discuss a part-time job which he intended to give her. Mbozi faces a jail term of 14 years. Mbozi indecently assaulted the student on September 28, 2020. During trial, the prosecution invited four witnesses, among them,…...
Menu