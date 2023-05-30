FORMER mines and minerals development minister Richard Musukwa and six others have dragged the state to the Lusaka High Court seeking a declaration that the search and seizure of their properties by DEC officers was illegal. The six other petitioners include; Jenala Lungu, Jacqueline Musukwa, Kumapili Hotel Limited, Mwanangwa Resources Limited, Tachizya Company Limited and Twenty-four seven stand by security limited. The seven, who have cited the Attorney General as the respondent in the matter, also want a declaration that the officers from DEC have no authority to issue a search or seizure warrant in the manner they did and against the provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code Chapter 88 of the Laws of Zambia and the Prohibition and Prevention…...