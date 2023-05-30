FORMER mines and minerals development minister Richard Musukwa and six others have dragged the state to the Lusaka High Court seeking a declaration that the search and seizure of their properties by DEC officers was illegal. The six other petitioners include; Jenala Lungu, Jacqueline Musukwa, Kumapili Hotel Limited, Mwanangwa Resources Limited, Tachizya Company Limited and Twenty-four seven stand by security limited. The seven, who have cited the Attorney General as the respondent in the matter, also want a declaration that the officers from DEC have no authority to issue a search or seizure warrant in the manner they did and against the provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code Chapter 88 of the Laws of Zambia and the Prohibition and Prevention…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.