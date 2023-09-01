THE Drug Enforcement Commission has re-arrested two of the five Egyptians who were released together with Zambian businessman Osward Diangamo after the Director of Public Prosecutions entered a nolle prosequi in their favour. The Commission, however, says the two Egyptians have been rearrested on lesser charges and granted bond. And Lusaka Chief Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili has committed businessman Shadreck Kasanda and his four other co-accused to the High Court for trial. This is in a matter in which six Zambians and five Egyptians were charged with one count of Espionage in connection with the fake gold scam involving US$5.7 million at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA). There was drama and panic in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court on Thursday…...



