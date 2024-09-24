THE Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested and charged a Senior Metallurgist at FQM Trident Limited for corruption involving US$10,100. In a statement, Tuesday, ACC Head of Corporate Communication Timothy Moono disclosed that Steven Muzipo solicited US$10,100 and received US$2,000 as a reward for facilitating the award of purchase orders to Tumelo Africa Zambia Limited for the supply of A10 Flocculant to FQM Trident. He stated that Muzipo, 33, had been charged with one count of corrupt transactions with private bodies. “The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested and charged a Senior Metallurgist at FQM Trident Limited, for corruption involving US$10, 100. Steven Muzipo aged 33, of house number 963 Banana 2 East Kalumbila Housing, was arrested and charged with one count of Corrupt...



