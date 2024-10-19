DIVORCE can affect people in different ways, and while the idea of getting tattoos to cope with the pain never crossed my mind, actress Maclean Sandra Phiri, alias Maiwase, turned to this form of expression after parting ways with her first love, actor Tom Njobvu, also known as Limbikani. In her healing process, she found solace in tattoos, stating that they helped ease her pain during that difficult time. A few might be curious about who Sandra and Tom are. Let me take you back in time: in 2008, they starred in the popular soap opera Banja on Muvi TV, with Sandra playing Maiwase and Tom taking on the role of Limbikani. Fast forward to today, Sandra now reprises her...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here