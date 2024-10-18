THE Economic and Financial Crimes Court has ordered the forfeiture of US$16,993.77 and K40,304.41 held in two bank accounts domiciled at Indo Zambia Bank to the state as they are proceeds of crime. This is in a matter where the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) had applied to the High Court to forfeit the money held in the two bank accounts domiciled at Indo Zambia Bank to the state. In an affidavit in support of the originating notice of motion for an application for a forfeiture order, DEC Chief Investigations Officer Hussein Khan stated that the commission seized the money in the two bank accounts on May 6, 2004. Khan stated that following the seizure, no one claimed the seized property,...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here