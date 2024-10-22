ZAMBIAN keeper Agnes Banda says her spell with TP Mazembe was successful after leaving the Congolese club with seven trophies. Banda, famed as Fabiola by her fans, has left Lubumbashi where she kept 22 clean sheets in 24 games, conceding only three times while never tasting defeat. In an interview, Banda kept details on her next destination under wraps, only stating that she is back home. “Yes I am back home, it’s just a matter of continuing working hard and progressing,” she said. In a post on Facebook earlier, the goal custodian described her last two years at Mazembe as an exciting journey. “I’m grateful for the incredible journey we shared. From the championships to the unforgettable moments, I’ll cherish...



