An inquiry into social media allegations that President Hakainde Hichilema is having an affair with his Policy Advisor and Deputy Head of the Presidential Delivery Unit, Chipo Mwanawasa, has proven the claims to be false. Police have, meanwhile, picked up at least two people linked to the publication and dissemination of the false report purporting that the Head of State had impregnated Chipo and sent her to London to hide. The inquiry has further revealed that First Lady Mutinta Hichilema has been missing from public appearances because she is unwell and had traveled to India for a medical checkup. Patrick Mwanawasa, the elder brother to Chipo, has since issued a statement dispelling claims that his sister was pregnant by the...



