THE Bank of Zambia says Dr Denny Kalyalya has been re-appointed as the Central Bank Governor. In a statement, Tuesday, BoZ communications Assistant Director Besnat Mwanza said Dr Kalyalya has been re-appointed for a term of six years, effective October 28, 2024. She said Dr Kalyalya’s re-appointment follows his instrumental leadership in the progress made in strengthening the financial sector. “The Bank of Zambia is pleased to announce that Dr Denny Kalyalya has been reappointed as Governor of the Bank of Zambia for a term of six years, with effect from 28 October, 2024. The reappointment is in line with Section 10 of the Bank of Zambia Act no. 5 of 2022. Dr. Kalyalya has demonstrated exceptional leadership and has...



