THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has warned Chilufya Tayali that it would look for space at the correctional facility to accommodate him if he continues to abscond court sessions in a matter in which he is charged with inciting mutiny. In this matter, it is alleged that Tayali on unknown dates but between March 1 and April 4, 2022 in Lusaka, attempted to seduce persons serving in the defence force from their duty and allegiance to the President by writing on his Facebook page that “I don’t remember advocating for the defence force, because they have always been paid on time, but now, they are calling on me to speak for them, it is shame. These guys keep our security, you…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.