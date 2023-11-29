Mutale SC: You were also asked some questions in relation to property number 22/27. In the process of trying to explain, you were not allowed, can you explain what you wanted to explain in relation to that property? M Chakoleka: My lady, I wish to object to that. Judge Yangailo: You can switch on the mic. M Chakoleka: Obliged. My lady, the question relating to the property that State Counsel is referring to was very specific and the question was whether Mr Lubinda actually owned this property or it was sold and the witness admitted that he does not own this property and that he made a mistake in the property numbers during his testimony. My lady, with this in…...



