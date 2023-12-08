DIRECTOR of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Gilbert Phiri has appealed against the Kasama Magistrate Court’s decision to sentence PF member Chishimba Kambwili to five months imprisonment after finding him guilty of using hate appeal against the people of Southern Province. In his notice of appeal filed in the High Court, Phiri, who has raised two grounds of appeal, argues that the trial court erred in law when it misapplied the principles of sentencing in relation to the gravity and nature of the offence committed. He submitted that he desired to be present when the court considers the appeal. “Name of Appellant: Director of Public Prosecutions. Whereas Chishimba Kambwili was convicted on the 30th day of November, 2023, in the Subordinate Court…...



