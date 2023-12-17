Former Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure Permanent Secretary Charles Mushota and his counterpart Livestock and Fisheries David Shamulenga at the Orientation workshop for Permanent Secretary at Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka on December 27, 2018. - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER Ministry of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development permanent secretary Charles Mushota has appeared before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court and pleaded not guilty to one count of wilful failure to comply with applicable law and procedure. The charge is in relation to the procurement of Infrastructure House at over $5 million. It is alleged that Mushota between November 1, 2016, and May 31, 2017, in Lusaka, being Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development, did wilfully fail to comply with the law and procedure in Section 41 of the Public Procurement Act No. 12 of 2008 and regulations 64 and 114 (a) of the Public Procurement Regulations, Statutory Instrument No. 63 of 2011 in the manner…...